$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 67,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $132.46 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

