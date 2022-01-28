Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Renasant worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 15.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 3,236.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

RNST stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

