Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $804,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $181,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $220,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

