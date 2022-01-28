SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,263 Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Limoneira by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $265.50 million, a P/E ratio of -65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -130.43%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

