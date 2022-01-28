Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

EBC stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.