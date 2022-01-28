Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.66.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

