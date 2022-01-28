Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,400 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,174,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after purchasing an additional 805,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,565 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 311.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.83 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $320.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. The business had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

