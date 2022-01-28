Truist Financial Corp Buys New Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

