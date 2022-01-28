B. Riley Lowers Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target to $6.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.74.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.