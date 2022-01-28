Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS opened at $0.75 on Friday. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

