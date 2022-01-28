Zacks Investment Research Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.70.

SSRM stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

