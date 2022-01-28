Truist Financial Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $52.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $84.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,837 shares of company stock worth $3,525,637. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.