Raymond James Trims Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price to $30.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.42.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

PYCR stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,561,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,701,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.