Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 16,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.