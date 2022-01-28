Michael Massaro Sells 5,330 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $406,008.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,596,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

