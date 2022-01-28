Insider Buying: Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Acquires $200,100.00 in Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $899,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 22,329 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51.

On Monday, November 22nd, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75.

Graphite Bio stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,518,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,126,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.