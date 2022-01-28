Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 149.11% from the stock’s previous close.

GATO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 372,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 94.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,650 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

