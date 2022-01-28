Traders Buy High Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.