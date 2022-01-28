Morgan Stanley Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $213.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $222.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

