Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $351.51 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.21.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.