Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

