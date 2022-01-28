Creative Planning Takes Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Greif by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greif by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.