Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $187.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $157.26 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.62.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.