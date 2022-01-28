O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $126,000 Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,682,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

