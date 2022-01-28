Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 7,911.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 329.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $129.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $568.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

