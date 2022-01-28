Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Hold

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

TBK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

TBK opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

