Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Shares of CPRI opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. Capri has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after buying an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after buying an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

