HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 615

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.75.

Shares of HSBC opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HSBC by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 52.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in HSBC by 252.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 49,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

