ITV’s (ITV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.17).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 112.65 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. ITV has a one year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.12.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($643,128.90). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,509.19).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.