General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $102.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GE. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of -172.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 276,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.