Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,708 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 294,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

