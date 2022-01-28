Deutsche Bank AG Sells 594 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $223.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average of $245.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.