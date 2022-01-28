Deutsche Bank AG Sells 51,380 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $4.33 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

