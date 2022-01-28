National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of National Bank worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Bank in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 105,388.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.