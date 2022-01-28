Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,325 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 20.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 770.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

VIACA opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

