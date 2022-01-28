Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 14,100 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $70,553,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

