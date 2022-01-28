Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,784 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of MBIA worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MBIA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MBIA by 58,493.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in MBIA by 80.1% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 20,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBI opened at $12.65 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $688.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

