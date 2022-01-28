Credit Suisse Group Trims Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price to €32.50

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHG. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of PHG opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 230,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

