William H. Heyman Sells 6,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TRV stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

