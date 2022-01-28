Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

NYSEMKT MTA opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.