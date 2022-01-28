Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.00.

MNGPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.51) to GBX 285 ($3.85) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

