United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.22 billion and the lowest is $7.15 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

