Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OUST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE:OUST opened at $2.99 on Monday. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ouster by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

