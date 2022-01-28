Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.03

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.03 and last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 332248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

