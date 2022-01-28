Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lowered to Sell at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

