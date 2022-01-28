Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.57

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.57 and traded as low as $154.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $156.40, with a volume of 626 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

