Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tenneco were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $833.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

