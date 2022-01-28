Raymond James & Associates Has $320,000 Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $9.83 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

