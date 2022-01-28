Raymond James & Associates Has $315,000 Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFNL opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

