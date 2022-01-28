Raymond James & Associates Buys New Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 993.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 111,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Kforce by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.14. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

